County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• Kevin Vincente Sontay, 18, of 18000 block Astor Lane, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of driving under the influence-alcohol
• Lori Dennette Stalvey, 56, of 2800 block Baugh Road, Ardmore, Tennessee, probation violation on previous conviction of illegal possession of prescription drugs
• Kylie Madison Collins, 24, of 19000 block Watson Road, Athens, chemical endangerment of a child
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following theft Friday:
• ANDERSON — Jewelry, 30 silver dollars, 40 silver dimes and 40 silver quarters, total value $5,785, stolen between July 23 and 25, 7000 block of Tommy Hill Road
• ATHENS — 2015 Chevrolet Traverse valued at $14,000 stolen between July 24 and 25, 9000 block U.S. 72
City arrests/thefts
The following Limestone County Jail inmates were arrested by the Athens Police Department:
• Wesley Ford Tribble, 33, of 19000 block East Limestone Road, Toney, pedestrian soliciting rides
• Brandi Nicole Newberry, 33, of 100 block Plaza Drive, Huntsville, driving while license suspended
• Sabrina Montgomery Sparks, 34, of 1400 block SE Goehler Drive, Cullman, first-degree auto theft
