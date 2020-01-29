County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Scott Andrew Cooper, 52, of 9000 block Lucas Ferry Road, Tanner, driving under the influence of alcohol
• William Anthony Futrell, 36, of 13000 block L&M Acres Drive, Athens, attempting to elude and criminal trespass
• Marcus Dylan Powers, 25, of 600 block Sixth Street, Athens, second-degree criminal mischief
• Jesse Lee Meadows, 37, of 14000 block Grover Drive, Athens, probation violation on previous conviction for two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — LG smartphone valued at $100 stolen Jan. 27, 12000 block Lawngate Road
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Tuesday.
