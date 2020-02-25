County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Fred Dews, 46, of 3100 block Texas 31, Tyler, Texas, possession of a controlled substance
• Alex Martin Smith, 41, of 23000 block South Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance, attempt to elude by any means and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Devin Ryan McLemore, 21, of 15000 block Cannon Road, Elkmont, menacing - aggravated assault
• Marcia Lee Hughes, 38, of 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, second-degree promotion of prison contraband
• Adriene Lynn Tisdale, 32, of 7900 block Greenbrier Road, Madison, public intoxication
• Steven Eugene Hacker, 28, of 18000 block Bill Black Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, second-degree possession of marijuana and third-degree domestic violence - criminal mischief
• Grantley Alan Miller, 26, of 200 block Ford Chapel Road, Athens, public intoxication
• Robert Paul Verstat, 57, of 25000 block Caldera Drive, Athens, harassment and menacing - aggravated assault
• Coby Alan Tidwell, 23, of 20000 block Elkton Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence - assault
• Charlotte Darlene Pickett, 43, of 9900 block U.S. 72, Athens, third-degree domestic violence - assault
• Charles Thomas Miller, 23, of 1700 block Pemberton Drive, Fort Wayne, Indiana, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance - barbiturate
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — Power tools, paperwork, television set and clothing, unknown value, stolen during burglary Feb. 21, 24000 block Wagon Trail
• ARDMORE — Heater valued at $350 stolen during burglary Feb. 22, 13000 block Elk River Mills Road
• ARDMORE — Lincoln welder and Predator generator, total $1,000, stolen between Feb. 21 and 22, 200 block Ed White Road
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Monday.
