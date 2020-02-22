County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• Johnnie Wayne Adams, 46, of 500 block Rock Creek Road, Erwin, Tennessee, probation violation on previous conviction for third-degree burglary
• Dewayne Lee Sloan, 41, of 1400 block North Jefferson Street, grand jury indictment for first-degree promoting prison contraband
• Alexander Evan Heath, 24, of 13000 block Hickory Hills Road, Athens, harassment
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Friday.
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Friday:
• James Henry Sandefur, 42, public intoxication
• Augustus Lemond Smith, 39, of driving under the influence of alcohol
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Friday:
• Counters and shelving of unknown valued reported stolen Feb. 20, 900 block U.S. 72 East
• Four tires valued at $600 damaged due to criminal mischief reported Feb. 21, 1700 block Elk Street
• Windshield of Ford Edge received $200 crack due to criminal mischief reported Feb. 21, 400 block North Houston Street
