County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Morgan Renee Hammonds, 30, of 22000 block Cagle Road, Athens, two counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and one count of second-degree criminal trespass
• Roger Chad Abernathy, 43, of unknown address, first-degree theft of property
• Thomas Christopher Page, 30, of 27000 block Lester Road, Lester, violation of Limestone Community Corrections Program on previous conviction for possession of a controlled substance
• Thomas Eros Hamilton, 24, of 200 block Lincoln Road, Hazel Green, driving under the influence of alcohol
• Timothy Brant Jackson, 28, of 27000 block Saddle Trail, Toney, second-degree burglary and bond revoked on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance
• Bryan Herrera, 25, of 500 block Kelly Lane, Tanner, DUI - alcohol
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Wednesday.
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrest Tuesday:
• Angel Monzell Wilson, 42, of 27000 block Ed Ray Road, Athens, attempt to commit a controlled substance crime
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• Tools valued at $250 stolen July 28, 100 block East Sanderfer Road
• Black wallet containing Mastercard debit card and driver's license, total $2, stolen July 19, 1100 block West Market Street
• Three items of merchandise valued at $29.62, stolen July 19, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• Indoor liquid propane tankless water heater and Dewalt 20-volt hammer drill, total $1,168, stolen July 19, 1100 block U.S. 72 East
• Two iron flowers, table and two rocking chairs, total $1,360, stolen June 19, 900 block West Pryor Street
