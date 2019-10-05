County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• Darian Lamar Walker, 40, of 1200 block Edwards Lake Road, Birmingham, grand jury indictment for second-degree theft
• Anthony Glen Brown, 55, of 18000 block McWilliams St., Elkmont, bond revoked on previous charge of second-degree domestic violence asssault and second-degree possession of marijuana
• Cristian Armondo Rios, 21, of 11000 block Kelly Lane, Tanner, third-degree theft
• Jonathan Wayne Scott, 33, of 28000 block Falcon Way, Elkmont, bond revoked on previous charge of public intoxication
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Friday.
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Friday.
