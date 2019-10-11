County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday:
• Wendell Hyter Jr., 28, of 4000 block North Memorial Parkway, Huntsville, probation violation on previous conviction for first-degree burglary
• Oswald Antonio Ramos, 20, of 19000 block Edgewood Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence - menacing
• Jose Avelar-Alas, 42, of 7000 block Mooresville Road, Tanner, driving under the influence of alcohol
• Jiles Troy Andrews Jr., 45, of 14000 block Elk River Mills Road, Athens, attempt to elude by any means, improper lights, no tag registration in vehicle, open container of alcohol in vehicle, failure/refusal to display insurance, driving while license suspended and no seat belt
• Bruce Allon Vest, 49, of 1200 block Ridgecrest Lane, Hartselle, public intoxication
• Heather Nicole Derringer, 34, of 16000 block Davis Lane, Elkmont, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card
• Harrison Edward Bowling, 18, of 16000 block Bellewood Drive, Athens, third-degree assault
• Bobby Gerald Peck Jr., 27, of 19000 block East Limestone Road, Toney, possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense
• Stuart Layton Houston, 45, of 400 block Skyview Drive, Athens, possession of a controlled substance - meth and possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense
• Kimberly Faye Hooie, 59, of 16000 block Alabama 251, Athens, probation violation on previous conviction for third-degree theft
• Hunter Wayne Koger, 39, of 16000 block Wellhouse Drive, Harvest, third-degree domestic violence - harassment
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following theft Thursday:
• ATHENS — AR-15 rifle, Remington 870 12-gauge shotgun, Galls 3A body armor, Springfield XD45 .45-caliber pistol and SCCY 9mm pistol, total $5,400, stolen during burglary Oct. 9, 12000 block Lukers Way
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrest Thursday:
• Paul Allen McBrayer, 41, possession of a controlled substance
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following theft Thursday:
• Wine, makeup and mouse bait, total $17.25, reported stolen Oct. 10, 17000 block U.S. 72 West
