Arrest Reports
County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday:

Wendell Hyter Jr., 28, of 4000 block North Memorial Parkway, Huntsville, probation violation on previous conviction for first-degree burglary

Oswald Antonio Ramos, 20, of 19000 block Edgewood Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence - menacing

Jose Avelar-Alas, 42, of 7000 block Mooresville Road, Tanner, driving under the influence of alcohol

Jiles Troy Andrews Jr., 45, of 14000 block Elk River Mills Road, Athens, attempt to elude by any means, improper lights, no tag registration in vehicle, open container of alcohol in vehicle, failure/refusal to display insurance, driving while license suspended and no seat belt

Bruce Allon Vest, 49, of 1200 block Ridgecrest Lane, Hartselle, public intoxication

Heather Nicole Derringer, 34, of 16000 block Davis Lane, Elkmont, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card

Harrison Edward Bowling, 18, of 16000 block Bellewood Drive, Athens, third-degree assault

Bobby Gerald Peck Jr., 27, of 19000 block East Limestone Road, Toney, possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense

Stuart Layton Houston, 45, of 400 block Skyview Drive, Athens, possession of a controlled substance - meth and possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense

Kimberly Faye Hooie, 59, of 16000 block Alabama 251, Athens, probation violation on previous conviction for third-degree theft

Hunter Wayne Koger, 39, of 16000 block Wellhouse Drive, Harvest, third-degree domestic violence - harassment

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following theft Thursday:

ATHENS — AR-15 rifle, Remington 870 12-gauge shotgun, Galls 3A body armor, Springfield XD45 .45-caliber pistol and SCCY 9mm pistol, total $5,400, stolen during burglary Oct. 9, 12000 block Lukers Way

City arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrest Thursday:

Paul Allen McBrayer, 41, possession of a controlled substance

City thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following theft Thursday:

Wine, makeup and mouse bait, total $17.25, reported stolen Oct. 10, 17000 block U.S. 72 West

