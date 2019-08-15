Arrest Reports
County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest Wednesday:

• Robert Leslie Worley III, 32, of 25000 block Pepper Road, Athens, first-degree theft

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:

• ATHENS — Samsung television set valued at $200 stolen Aug. 12 or 13, 25000 block Pepper Road

• ATHENS — Microsoft Xbox gaming system valued at $250 and two Xbox games stolen during burglary Aug. 13, 19000 block Airfield Street

City arrests/thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Wednesday.

