County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest Wednesday:
• Robert Leslie Worley III, 32, of 25000 block Pepper Road, Athens, first-degree theft
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — Samsung television set valued at $200 stolen Aug. 12 or 13, 25000 block Pepper Road
• ATHENS — Microsoft Xbox gaming system valued at $250 and two Xbox games stolen during burglary Aug. 13, 19000 block Airfield Street
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Wednesday.
