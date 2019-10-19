County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• Jasper Morgan Malone, 35, of 17000 block Estelene Road, Athens, attempt to elude
• Chassity Paige Maddox, 28, of 23000 block Porter Road, Elkmont, contempt of court
• Debora Lee Garner, 38, of 1800 block Ororke Lane, Decatur, probation violation on previous conviction of second-degree theft
• Christopher Dewayne Pylant, 33, of 15000 block Elk River Mills Road, Athens, attempt to elude and probation violation on previous convictions of two counts possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
• Basil Cortlan Hicks, 29, of 400 block Skyview Drive, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of receiving stolen property
• Chassity Renea Pylant, 33, of 13000 block Snake Road, Athens, harassment
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts or incidents Friday.
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrest Friday:
• Raymond Michael Shields, 65, of 600 block U.S. 31 South, Athens, public intoxication
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts and incidents Friday:
• Car seat valued at $500 and car radio valued at $1,000 reported stolen Oct. 17, 500 block Hine Street South
• Consumables valued at $108.42 reported stolen Oct. 17, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• Costa sunglasses with brown case valued at $350, Ray-Ban sunglasses with yellow case valued at $350, miscellaneous change valued at $5 and keys valued at $3 reported stolen Oct. 18, 20000 block Mary Ella Street
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.