County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday:
• Brandon Shane Mitchell, 41, of 13000 block Pulaski Pike Road, Ardmore, grand jury indictment for drug trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense
• Andrew Michael Clem, 33, of 27000 block Alberta Drive, Harvest, permitting dogs to run a large
• William Wayne Garrard, 36, of 23000 block Pepper Road, Athens, driving while license suspended, leaving the scene of an accident, switched tag, open container of alcohol in a vehicle and operating a vehicle without insurance
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday:
• ELKMONT — Two Makita skill saws; three Paslode framing nail guns, 100 foot air hose and cap gun; Dewalt miter saw, skill saw and two drills; and Ryland air compressor, total $3,460, stolen between Nov. 11 and 13, 28000 block Mooresville Road
• ELKMONT — 2013 black GMC Yukon, Pioneer car radio, Euphoria amplifier, two car seats and air compressor, total $15,950, stolen Nov. 8, 25000 block Coleman Street
• ATHENS — 2019 black Kia Optima valued at $21,000 used without authorization Nov. 11, 20000 block Cairo Hollow Road
• MADISON — 2016 block Chevrolet Malibu valued at $15,000 used without authorization between Nov. 11 and 13, 12000 block Hutchins Circle
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday:
• Nicholas Claude Green, 24, fourth-degree theft of property
• Nautica Antoinette Martin, 22, two counts of third-degree domestic violence - reckless endangerment
• Calvin Devonte Tolliver, 24, third-degree domestic violence - harassment
• Bobby Joe Trousdale, 41, of 28000 block New Bethel Road, Athens, attempting to elude a police officer
• Jimmy G. Joles, 45, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of marijuana, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance
• Jordan Matthew Gordon, 28, domestic violence - assault
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday:
• Two airguns valued at $99 reported stolen Nov. 13, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• Regions debit card, driver's license, billfold and $50 in cash, total $60, reported stolen Nov. 13, 700 block West Market Street
• Purse, wallet, Costa sunglasses, Rayban sunglasses, debit card and Banana Republic credit card, total $680, reported stolen Nov. 13, 22000 block Baltusrol Lane
• Automobile documents stolen from Jeep Wrangler during vehicle break-in reported Nov. 13, Athens, no block number listed
• Hunting pack, Leupold & Stevens Inc. binoculars, two bow hangers, Costa sunglasses, Drake hunting vest, safety harness, two pairs of Cabelas gloves and two Cabelas toboggans, total $527, stolen during vehicle break-reported Nov. 13, 22000 block Winged Foot Lane
• Purses, handbags and wallets valued at $150 reported stolen during vehicle break-in reported Nov. 13, 22000 block Saratoga Drive
