Arrest Reports
County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:

• Rodney James Mitchell, 46, of 500 block Everett St., Decatur, parole violation

• Brandon Glen Peacock, 28, homeless, third-degree criminal trespass

• Dylan Wade Williams, 25, of 28000 block Lambert Road, Ardmore, grand jury indictment for aggravated child abuse - family

• Benjamin Allen Hill, 29, of 25000 block Easter Ferry Road, Elkmont, violation of Limestone Community Corrections Program on previous convictions for first-degree theft and two counts of first-degree possession of a forged instrument

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:

• HARVEST — 300-foot hose, hose reel and feed pole, total $1,700, stolen Oct. 29, 14000 block Doe Run

• ELKMONT — Two tires valued at $700 stolen Oct. 29, 25000 block Elkton Road

• MADISON — Purse, $100 in cash, pearl necklace, pearl earrings and Apple iPhone XR smartphone, total $1,750, stolen during vehicle break-in Oct. 26 or 27, 25000 block Winterwood Drive

City arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrest Wednesday:

• Mickey Dale Sanders, 35, fourth-degree theft by deception

City thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following theft Wednesday:

• Samsung Galaxy S9 smartphone valued at $250 reported stolen Oct. 29, 600 block U.S. 31 South, Room 209

