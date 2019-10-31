County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Rodney James Mitchell, 46, of 500 block Everett St., Decatur, parole violation
• Brandon Glen Peacock, 28, homeless, third-degree criminal trespass
• Dylan Wade Williams, 25, of 28000 block Lambert Road, Ardmore, grand jury indictment for aggravated child abuse - family
• Benjamin Allen Hill, 29, of 25000 block Easter Ferry Road, Elkmont, violation of Limestone Community Corrections Program on previous convictions for first-degree theft and two counts of first-degree possession of a forged instrument
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• HARVEST — 300-foot hose, hose reel and feed pole, total $1,700, stolen Oct. 29, 14000 block Doe Run
• ELKMONT — Two tires valued at $700 stolen Oct. 29, 25000 block Elkton Road
• MADISON — Purse, $100 in cash, pearl necklace, pearl earrings and Apple iPhone XR smartphone, total $1,750, stolen during vehicle break-in Oct. 26 or 27, 25000 block Winterwood Drive
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrest Wednesday:
• Mickey Dale Sanders, 35, fourth-degree theft by deception
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following theft Wednesday:
• Samsung Galaxy S9 smartphone valued at $250 reported stolen Oct. 29, 600 block U.S. 31 South, Room 209
