County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest Friday:
• Charles Emerson McFarland, 42, of 23000 block Porter Road, Elkmont, probation violation on previous conviction for third-degree domestic violence - harassment
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:
• ELKMONT — 2001 beige Ford Crown Victoria valued at $4,500, 1994 white Ford F150 valued at $4,500 and red tractor valued at $10,000, total $19,000, stolen between May 16 and Aug. 22, 25000 block Mooresville Road
• ATHENS — 1996 white Ford Ranger valued at $2,500 used without authorization Aug. 22, Rochelle Road, no block number listed
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Friday:
• Nathan Lamar Clem, 24, of 22000 block Sugar Way, Elkmont, probation revocation
• Keneisha Makaia Lane, 35, of 2000 block Lindsay Lane, Athens, third-degree theft of property
• Adrian Shane Ussery, 32, 2000 block Lindsay Lane, Athens, first-degree criminal trespass, attempting to elude a police officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Friday:
• 2014 White Chevrolet Cruise valued at $5,000 stolen Aug. 21 or 22, 14000 block Birkdale Circle
• Milwaukee bag with battery charger, Makita drill, Bosch laser measure and flashlight, total $600, stolen during vehicle break-in Aug. 21 or 22, 14000 block Crooked Stick Place
• Dual audio CD/DVD player and white cigarette lighter, total $152, stolen during vehicle break-in Aug. 21 or 22, 800 block First Avenue
• Schwinn bicycle valued at $100 stolen during vehicle break-in Aug. 21 or 22, 400 block East Washington Street
• License plate of unknown value stolen between Aug. 1 and 20, 100 block Henry Drive
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.