Arrest Reports
County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no arrests Tuesday.

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Tuesday.

City arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrest Tuesday:

• Lachelle Jovon Tracy, 31, fourth-degree theft of property

City thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday:

• Headphones valued at $79 reported Sept. 23, 1000 block U.S. 72 East

• $20 in cash reported stolen Sept. 23, 1400 block East Elm Street

• Merchandise valued at $155.56 reported stolen Sept. 23, 1000 block U.S. 72 East

• Three LG touch-screen cellphones and box of jewelry, total $500, reported stolen following burglary Sept. 23, 2000 block Levert Avenue

