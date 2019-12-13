County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday:
• Jason Dale Vibbert, 36, of 13000 block Reid Road, Athens, probation violations for previous convictions of leaving the scene of an accident, DUI (alcohol) and possession of a controlled substance
• Samantha Gail Cryer, 34, of 11000 block Wall Triana Highway, Ardmore, identity theft
• Christopher Todd Burroughs, 56, of 100 block Sales Lane, Rogersville, DUI (alcohol)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday:
• ATHENS — Duke trap valued at $66.77 stolen Dec. 10, 24000 block Thach Road
• TANNER — U.S. currency valued at $900, .380-caliber pistol of unknown value and frozen meat valued at $50 stolen Dec. 11, 23000 block Fennell Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported no new arrests Thursday.
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday:
• Portable heater valued at $400 reported stolen Dec. 11, 1100 block U.S. 72 East
• LG cell phone valued at $200 reported stolen Dec. 12, 1500 block East Elm Street
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.