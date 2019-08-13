County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Jesse Duane Wasserburger II, 23, of 6700 block Mooresville Road, Tanner, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle
• David Clinton Methvin, 51, of 1900 block Cullman County Road 1354, Vinemont, negotiating with a non-negotiable worthless instrument
• Christopher David Riggs, 39, of 7400 block Cherry Grove Road, Athens, probation violation on previous conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia
• Jaylin Edward Jordan, 19, of 100 block Scotland Drive, Athens, second-degree promoting prison contraband
• Curtis Leo Moore, 41, of 13000 block Stone Bluff, Athens, warrant for third-degree forgery
• Joseph Channing Moss, 40, of 12000 block Vanzille Lane, Athens, warrant for cruelty to animals
• Billy Jay Howell, 47, of 16000 block Fort Hampton Road, Elkmont, DUI (controlled substances)
• Harris Chidi Ogbondah, 35, of 200 block Elderberry Circle, Harvest, negotiating with a non-negotiable worthless instrument
• Wesley Buddy Dugger, 18, of 17000 block Sneed Street, Athens, warrant for harassment
• Robert Jacob Key, 25, of 900 block Clearview Street Southwest, Decatur, probation violation on previous conviction of third-degree burglary
• Jennifer Vice Cullars, 49, of 15000 block Mill Valley Drive, Athens, warrant for third-degree assault
• Logan Andrew Payne, 25, of 7300 block Hugh Lane, Southaven, Mississippi, public intoxication
• Nathan Len Adams, 35, of 14000 block Elk River Mills Road, Athens, warrants for third-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal mischief and harassment
• Corey Shane Bowling, 29, of 26000 block Drawbaugh Road, Athens, warrant for harassment
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — Rayco 1625 stump grinder valued at $5,000 stolen Aug. 3, 23000 block U.S. 72
• ELKMONT — .22-caliber Jiminez pistol valued at $120 stolen between Aug. 3 and 4, 19000 block Stateline Street
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $50, Portelcom cell phone charger valued at $10, Goody's Powder medication valued at $4, pool stick valued at $400, 9 mm ammo valued at $1, air compressor valued at $120 and JVC amp valued at $150 stolen between Aug. 10 and 11, 20000 block Friendship Way
• ELKMONT — Unauthorized use of a silver 2001 Toyota Sequoia valued at $5,000 and theft of the following: Rolex watch valued at $1,000, Troybilt tiller valued at $400, Husqvarna weed eater valued at $200 and Husqvarna leaf blower valued at $200, Aug. 11, 25000 block Pepper Road
• ATHENS — Bank of America credit card valued at $1 and .380-caliber Charter Arms pistol valued at $300 stolen between Aug. 11 and 12, 16000 block Alabama 251
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:
• Christopher Immanuel Delatorre, 23, of 14000 block Deb Drive, Athens, fourth-degree theft of property
• Elizabeth Anne Case, 36, of 19000 block East Limestone Road, Toney, fourth-degree receiving stolen property and probation revocation on previous conviction of fourth-degree theft of property
• Justin T. Craft, 33, of 900 block East Main Street, Hartselle, harassment
• Benjamin Charles Greene, 21, of 700 block Norton Drive, Athens, DUI (combined influence)
• Lori Dennette Stalvey, 56, of 2800 Baugh Road, Ardmore, Tennessee, unlawful possession of controlled substance and public intoxication
• Mathew S. Gravitt, 28, of 600 block Jerrell Hall Road, West Point, Georgia, third-degree domestic violence (criminal mischief)
• Cortez Deontae Watkins, 22, of 2100 block Aretha Street, Athens, second-degree possession of marijuana and DUI (controlled substances)
• Regina Walton Davis, 41, homeless, third-degree criminal trespass
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts or incidents Monday:
• Social Security card of no value, wallet purse valued at $20, U.S. currency valued at $5, Alabama drivers license of no value and Redstone Federal Credit Union debit card of no value stolen during a vehicle break-in between Aug. 8 and 9, 900 block First Avenue
• Miscellaneous items valued at $32.64 stolen Aug. 9, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• 16 various miscellaneous food items valued at $57.10 and two Michelob Ultra alcohol valued at $50.10 stolen Aug. 10, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• Six tools valued at $57.51 stolen Aug. 11, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• Miscellaneous items valued at $1,200 stolen between June 1 and Aug. 9, 17000 block U.S. 72 West
• Nissan Sentra SV valued at $15,000 stolen Aug. 10, 700 block Fifth Avenue
• LG Style cell phone valued at $200 stolen Aug. 11, 900 block Beaty Street North
• Tetris makeup bag valued at $5 and U.S. currency valued at $330 stolen Aug. 11, 1300 block U.S. 72 East
