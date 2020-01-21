County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following Monday:
• Ashya Sadonya Hill, 39, of 6300 block Rime Village Drive, Huntsville, DUI (alcohol)
• Ashley Delea Tankersley, 26, of 29000 block Old School House Road, Ardmore, grand jury indictment on charges of possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Elijah Walker McMeans, 18, of 25000 block Hunter Gates Road, Lester, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Justin Robert Gerthoffer, 35, of 900 block West Fairway Drive, Huntsville, bond revocation on previous charge of manufacture of a controlled substance
• Chassity Renea Pylant, 33, of 13000 block Snake Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Kedrick Randall Boldin, 31, of 13000 block Snake Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• James Christopher Joe Wilson, 28, of 21000 block Rochelle Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Agustin Hernandez, 31, of 1500 block Grace Avenue, Athens, disorderly conduct, obstructing governmental operations, resisting arrest and possession of a sawed-off rifle/shotgun
• Dorothy Sue Partain, 21, of 2000 block Oak Grove Road, New Hope, DUI (alcohol), possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended
• Anthony Dexter Johnson Jr., 42, of 400 block Scenic View, Athens, grand jury indictment on charge of destruction of property by a prisoner and using false identity to obstruct justice
• Telly Savalas Jacobs, 43, of 18000 block Townsend Ford Road, Athens, violation of state Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act and second-degree assault
• Darius Shawon Robinson, 29, of 100 block Lockport Drive, Harvest, attempt to elude by any means and second-degree possession of marijuana
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Monday.
City arrests
The Athens Police Department made the following arrests:
• Jason Earl Morris, 54, of 27000 block Jarrod Boulevard, Harvest, possession of a controlled substance
• James Cornelius Pullen, 35, of 100 block East Sanderfer Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.