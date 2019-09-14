County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• Darrel Wayne Haggermaker, 40, of 100 block Berry Road, Somerville, harassment
• Shaun Christopher White, 41, of 25000 block Rutledge Drive, Athens, first-degree criminal mischief
• Cortez Deontea Watkins, 22, of 2100 block Aretha Street, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance
• Casey Wayne Anderson, 41, of 300 block Somerville St., Somerville, violation of Limestone Community Corrections Program on previous conviction for domestic violence strangulation or suffocation
• Calandra Nicole Malone, 41, of 500 block Elkton St., Athens, negotiating a worthless non-negotiable instrument
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:
• ATHENS — Gasoline valued at $47.35 stolen Sept. 11, 15000 block Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road
• ATHENS — Gasoline valued at $20 stolen Sept. 12, 20000 block Alabama 127
• ATHENS — $148.21 in cash stolen between May 22 and Sept. 12, 15000 block Mill Valley Drive
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Friday:
• Mervin Vernell Womack Jr., 59, giving false information to law enforcement and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Bobby Gerald Peck Jr., 27, possession of drug paraphernalia
• Marcus Ray Gilliam, 48, possession of drug paraphernalia
• Nicole Jeanine Brasseaux-Arndt, 39, driving under the influence of combined substance
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Friday:
• CO2 airgun valued at $54.35 reported stolen Sept. 12, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• $20 in cash reported stolen Sept. 12, no block number listed
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.