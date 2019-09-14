Arrest Reports
County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:

• Darrel Wayne Haggermaker, 40, of 100 block Berry Road, Somerville, harassment

• Shaun Christopher White, 41, of 25000 block Rutledge Drive, Athens, first-degree criminal mischief

• Cortez Deontea Watkins, 22, of 2100 block Aretha Street, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance

• Casey Wayne Anderson, 41, of 300 block Somerville St., Somerville, violation of Limestone Community Corrections Program on previous conviction for domestic violence strangulation or suffocation

• Calandra Nicole Malone, 41, of 500 block Elkton St., Athens, negotiating a worthless non-negotiable instrument

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:

• ATHENS — Gasoline valued at $47.35 stolen Sept. 11, 15000 block Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road

• ATHENS — Gasoline valued at $20 stolen Sept. 12, 20000 block Alabama 127

• ATHENS — $148.21 in cash stolen between May 22 and Sept. 12, 15000 block Mill Valley Drive

City arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Friday:

• Mervin Vernell Womack Jr., 59, giving false information to law enforcement and possession of drug paraphernalia

• Bobby Gerald Peck Jr., 27, possession of drug paraphernalia

• Marcus Ray Gilliam, 48, possession of drug paraphernalia

• Nicole Jeanine Brasseaux-Arndt, 39, driving under the influence of combined substance

City thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Friday:

• CO2 airgun valued at $54.35 reported stolen Sept. 12, 1000 block U.S. 72 East

• $20 in cash reported stolen Sept. 12, no block number listed

