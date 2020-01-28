County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• David Bradford Young, 41, of 23000 block Elkton Road, Athens, attempt to elude, DUI (alcohol), reckless driving and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
• Michael Andrew Moss, 30, of 27000 block Sinard Road, Anderson, DUI (alcohol)
• Phillip Tanner Peterson, 54, of 14000 block Zehner Road, Athens, third-degree theft
• Paul Benjamin Mobley, 36, of 6200 block Alabama 53, Harvest, DUI (alcohol)
• Breanna Michelle Petitpas, 33, of 21000 block Brackeen Road, Athens, attempt to elude, possession of drug paraphernalia and fourth-degree theft
• James Adams Clay III, 23, of 6200 block South Damen Avenue, Chicago, (Madison Police Department) using false identity to obstruct justice
• Jose William Lopez Morales, 39, of 9100 block Oz Drive, Chalmette, Louisiana, (Alabama State Troopers) DUI (alcohol)
• Candalisa Marie Tuck, 31, of 13000 block L&M Acres Drive, Athens, chemical endangerment (child abuse), possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempt to elude
• Thomas Elden Jefferson Kyle, 19, of 23000 block Fain Road, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence (menacing–knife)
• Kayla Marie Hauwiller, 20, of 300 block Central Avenue, Buffalo, Minnesota, (Madison PD) two counts third-degree possession of a forged instrument and two counts conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime
• Nnequez J Bennett, 24, of 8000 block South Aberdeen Street, Chicago, (Madison PD) 26 counts third-degree possession of a forged instrument, three counts attempt to commit a controlled substance crime and one count possession of a controlled substance
• Roy Thomas Walker, 37, of 20000 block Harris Loop, Elkmont, (State Troopers) DUI (alcohol)
• James Nicholas Scott, 29, of 27000 block Alabama 251, Ardmore, grand jury indictments for two counts third-degree burglary and one count unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle
• Abigail Paige Hargrove, 22, of 17000 block Zehner Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Phillip Andrew Preston, 30, of 400 block Walker Avenue, Huntsville, bond/probation revoked on previous charge/conviction of DUI (alcohol)
• James Christopher Joe Wilson, 29, of 21000 block Rochelle Road, Athens, probation violation on previous conviction of resisting arrest
• Deontrae Washington, 22, of 6200 block Angus Circle, Huntsville, second-degree possession of marijuana, attempt to elude, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a pistol by a violent felon
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — LG Stylo 5 cell phone valued at $100 stolen Jan. 24, 16000 block Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road
• ATHENS — 30-06 Salvage rifle valued at $800, 20-gauge Ithica shotgun valued at $800, 12-gauge Remington 870 Express shotgun valued at $800, Colt Python .357-caliber pistol valued at $2,000, 20-gauge shotgun valued at $200, Crossman air pistol valued at $50, miscellaneous ammunition valued at $500, U.S. currency valued at $300, Dewalt drill valued at $128, Milwaukee hammer drill valued at $100, two boxes of auto body tools valued at $50 and Dewalt drill valued at $20 stolen between Dec. 30, 2019, and Jan. 25, 25000 block Lawrenceburg Road
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $150 stolen between Jan. 24 and 26, 15000 block East Limestone Road
• ATHENS — Gas valued at $33.93, three Starbucks drinks valued at $9.57, TS energy drink valued at $2.99, two Red Bull energy drinks valued at $4.58, Monster Java energy drink valued at $2.69, two packs of American Spirit cigarettes valued at $13.38, pair of sunglasses valued at $5, two Bic lighters valued at $3.78 and lighter leash valued at $3.49 stolen Jan. 26, 11000 block Elk River Mills Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:
• Terry Nathan Couch, 29, third-degree theft of property
• Sharon Rakele Johnson, 24, fourth-degree theft of property
• Penny Abernathy Springer, 52, third-degree domestic violence (criminal mischief)
• Jamar Rondrea Martindale, 40, third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and unlawful possession of a controlled substance
• Jeffery Horton, 28, no drivers license
• Timothy D Hutson, 48, fugitive from justice
• Whittly Montrue Davis, 31, DUI (alcohol)
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts or incidents Monday:
• Damage valued at $4,000 to structure wall and chain link fence reported Jan. 24, 17000 block U.S. 72
• Four units of RID-X valued at $27.52 reported stolen Jan. 25, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• Black Kia Optima EX valued at $9.828 reported stolen from a carport Jan. 26, unknown block of unknown street
• Echo blower valued at $200 and Echo weed eater valued at $300 reported stolen Jan. 27, 400 block Washington Street
• Redstone debit card, Lowe's credit card, Sam's credit card, Walmart credit card, Alabama drivers license and Social Security card, all of no value, reported stolen Jan. 27, 1800 block U.S. 72 East
