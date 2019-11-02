County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• James Goodman Echols, 27, of 900 block N. Madison St., Athens, probation violation on previous conviction for posession of a controlled substance
• Anna Francis Lane, 40, of 600 block Swan Drive, Athens, negotiating a worthless nonnegotiable instrument
• Michael Eric Harrington, 29, of 12000 block Brookhaven Circle, Athens, three counts of possession of child pornography
• Teresa Swearengin Jones, 52, of 27000 block Oak Grove Road, Elkmont, disorderly conduct
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:
• ELKMONT — eBay gift card valued at $200 stolen Oct. 31, 25000 block Highland Avenue
• ATHENS — Book bag valued at $50 stolen during vehicle break-in Oct. 22, 12000 block Jessie Lane
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrest Friday:
• Cristall Terrell Hereford, 22, 900 block Minor Street, Huntsville, disorderly conduct
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following theft Friday:
• Apple iPhone and Amana clothes washer and dryer, total $1,061, reported stolen Oct. 31, 200 block French Farms Boulevard
