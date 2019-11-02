Arrest Reports
County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:

James Goodman Echols, 27, of 900 block N. Madison St., Athens, probation violation on previous conviction for posession of a controlled substance

Anna Francis Lane, 40, of 600 block Swan Drive, Athens, negotiating a worthless nonnegotiable instrument

Michael Eric Harrington, 29, of 12000 block Brookhaven Circle, Athens, three counts of possession of child pornography

Teresa Swearengin Jones, 52, of 27000 block Oak Grove Road, Elkmont, disorderly conduct

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:

ELKMONT — eBay gift card valued at $200 stolen Oct. 31, 25000 block Highland Avenue

ATHENS — Book bag valued at $50 stolen during vehicle break-in Oct. 22, 12000 block Jessie Lane

City arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrest Friday:

Cristall Terrell Hereford, 22, 900 block Minor Street, Huntsville, disorderly conduct

City thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following theft Friday:

Apple iPhone and Amana clothes washer and dryer, total $1,061, reported stolen Oct. 31, 200 block French Farms Boulevard

