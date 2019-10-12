Arrest Reports
County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:

• Bobby Gerald Peck Jr., 27, of 19000 block East Limestone Road, Toney, surety off bond on previous charges of second-degree theft and first-degree receiving stolen property and on grand jury indictments for first-degree robbery and possession of a controlled substance

• Michael Lynn May, 50, of 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, probation violation on previous conviction for possession of a controlled substance

• Jeremy Dale Adams, 37, homeless, Athens, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card

• Elizabeth Anne Case, 36, of 19000 block East Limestone Road, Toney, bond revoked on previous charges of third-degree burglary, receiving stolen property, second-degree theft, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card, first-degree robbery - strong arm and first-degree burglary

• Jessica Lynn Padgett, 26, of 800 block Lauderdale County Road 576, Rogersville, possession of drug parpahernalia - first offense

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:

• MADISON — Car tag valued at $63.25 stolen between Sept. 30 and Oct. 10, 30000 block Andrea Lane

• ELKMONT — Utility trailer valued at $3,200 stolen between Oct. 1 and 10, 26000 block Oak Grove Road

City arrests/thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Friday.

