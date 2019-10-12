County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• Bobby Gerald Peck Jr., 27, of 19000 block East Limestone Road, Toney, surety off bond on previous charges of second-degree theft and first-degree receiving stolen property and on grand jury indictments for first-degree robbery and possession of a controlled substance
• Michael Lynn May, 50, of 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, probation violation on previous conviction for possession of a controlled substance
• Jeremy Dale Adams, 37, homeless, Athens, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card
• Elizabeth Anne Case, 36, of 19000 block East Limestone Road, Toney, bond revoked on previous charges of third-degree burglary, receiving stolen property, second-degree theft, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card, first-degree robbery - strong arm and first-degree burglary
• Jessica Lynn Padgett, 26, of 800 block Lauderdale County Road 576, Rogersville, possession of drug parpahernalia - first offense
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:
• MADISON — Car tag valued at $63.25 stolen between Sept. 30 and Oct. 10, 30000 block Andrea Lane
• ELKMONT — Utility trailer valued at $3,200 stolen between Oct. 1 and 10, 26000 block Oak Grove Road
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Friday.
