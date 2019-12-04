County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Jessica Lynn Allen, 38, of 200 block Avondale Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky, grand jury indictment for first-degree theft
• Malinda Christine Marks, 43, of 25000 block Smithfield Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of third-degree criminal trespass
• Zachary Ray Martin, 27, of 22000 block Quarry Road, Athens, violation of Limestone Community Corrections Program on previous convictions for first-degree theft and third-degree possession of a forged instrument
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following theft Tuesday:
• Jewelry valued at $7,500 stolen during burglary Dec. 2, 24000 block Kadence Lane
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests Tuesday.
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• Five gallons of unleaded gasoline valued at $13 reported stolen Dec. 2, 700 block East Hobbs Street
