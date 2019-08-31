Arrest Reports
County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:

• Omer Stephen Brown, 65, of 10000 block Temperance Street, Huntsville, driving under the influence of other substance

• Robert Lee Cook, 54, of 15000 block Elk River Mills Road, Athens, unauthorized use of a vehicle

• Michael Douglas Hacker, 34, of 22000 block Hays Mill Road, Athens, bond revocation

• Anthony David Lewis, 23, of 1500 block Old Railroad Bed Road, Harvest, bond revocation

• Cynthia Siniard Ray, 55, of 17000 block Brownsferry Road, Athens, two counts of negotiating a worthless non-negotiable instrument

• Jessica Nicole Dugger, 23, of 13000 block Marks Drive, Athens, bond revocation

• Byron Christian Dubose, 34, of 22000 block Shawnee Lane, Athens, bond revocation

• Brandon Glen Peacock, 28, homeless, parole violation

• Alyssa Malynne Holt, 22, of 19000 block Upper Fort Hampton Road, Elkmont, fourth-degree theft

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:

• ELKMONT — Air-conditioning unit, hot plate, heater and bookshelf, total $330, stolen between Aug. 20 and 23, 25000 block Elkton Road

• ATHENS — Ray-Ban sunglasses, $40 in cash and medications, total $273, stolen during vehicle break-in Aug. 29, 21000 block Johnson Road

• ATHENS — Pandora box of jewels, Sharp television set and MK purse with contents, total $2,200, stolen during burglary Aug. 29, 14000 block Elk River Mills Road

• MADISON — Four Sport XXR tires and rims valued at $4,500 stolen between Aug. 19 and 29, 30000 block U.S. 72

• ATHENS — 1998 red Kawasaki Bayou four-wheeler and 2015 black Rouge utility trailer, total $1,400, stolen Aug. 28 or 29, 17000 block Cliff Drive

City arrests/thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Friday.

