County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• Omer Stephen Brown, 65, of 10000 block Temperance Street, Huntsville, driving under the influence of other substance
• Robert Lee Cook, 54, of 15000 block Elk River Mills Road, Athens, unauthorized use of a vehicle
• Michael Douglas Hacker, 34, of 22000 block Hays Mill Road, Athens, bond revocation
• Anthony David Lewis, 23, of 1500 block Old Railroad Bed Road, Harvest, bond revocation
• Cynthia Siniard Ray, 55, of 17000 block Brownsferry Road, Athens, two counts of negotiating a worthless non-negotiable instrument
• Jessica Nicole Dugger, 23, of 13000 block Marks Drive, Athens, bond revocation
• Byron Christian Dubose, 34, of 22000 block Shawnee Lane, Athens, bond revocation
• Brandon Glen Peacock, 28, homeless, parole violation
• Alyssa Malynne Holt, 22, of 19000 block Upper Fort Hampton Road, Elkmont, fourth-degree theft
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:
• ELKMONT — Air-conditioning unit, hot plate, heater and bookshelf, total $330, stolen between Aug. 20 and 23, 25000 block Elkton Road
• ATHENS — Ray-Ban sunglasses, $40 in cash and medications, total $273, stolen during vehicle break-in Aug. 29, 21000 block Johnson Road
• ATHENS — Pandora box of jewels, Sharp television set and MK purse with contents, total $2,200, stolen during burglary Aug. 29, 14000 block Elk River Mills Road
• MADISON — Four Sport XXR tires and rims valued at $4,500 stolen between Aug. 19 and 29, 30000 block U.S. 72
• ATHENS — 1998 red Kawasaki Bayou four-wheeler and 2015 black Rouge utility trailer, total $1,400, stolen Aug. 28 or 29, 17000 block Cliff Drive
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Friday.
