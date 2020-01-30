County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Basher Ahmed Elhag Elbashir, 39, of 100 block Barrister Place, Madison, possession of a controlled substance - dangerous drugs (Madison Police Department arrest)
• Patrick Todd Raynor, 53, of 300 block Denver Place, Decatur, grand jury indictment for second-degree forgery and using false identity to obstruct justice or avoid arrest
• Mark Travis Vincent, 39, of 19000 block Tillman Mill Road, Athens, bond revocation on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine and probation violation on previous conviction for making a false report to law enforcement authority
• Marcus Dylan Powers, 25, of 600 block Sixth Street, Athens, probation violation on previous conviction for third-degree domestic violence - harassment and bond revocation on previous charge of fourth-degree theft
• Donald Eugene Greenhaw, 54, of 21000 block Thomas Road, Elkmont, probation violation on previous conviction for possession of a controlled substance - meth
• Clarence Henry McDaniel Jr., 66, of 400 block Skyview Drive, Athens, probation violation on previous conviction for possession of a controlled substance - dangerous drugs
• Ricardo Ayala Jr., 27, of 1400 block 15th Avenue, Decatur, third-degree domestic violence - harassment, third-degree criminal mischief - damage to private property, third-degree assault, and harassment - simple assault
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — 2012 white Kia Forte valued at $20,000 stolen Jan. 27 or 28, 12000 block Elk River Mills Road
• ATHENS — 2012 silver Infinity QX56 valued at $16,000 stolen Jan. 28, 16000 block Ennis Road
• ROGERSVILLE — Craftsman tools and Stihl chainsaw, total $600, stolen between Jan. 21 and 28, 19000 block Richter Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday and Wednesday:
• Orlandez Nuboris Rivers, 44, third-degree domestic violence
• David Fred Durham, 86, driving under the influence of alcohol
• Amy Lynn Curts, 38, harassment
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts and incidents Tuesday and Wednesday:
• Redstone Federal Credit Union debit card, Lowe's credit card, Sam's credit card, Walmart credit card, Alabama driver's license and Social Security card, undisclosed value, reported lost Jan. 27, 1800 block U.S. 72 East
• 2014 Chevrolet Cruze valued at $8,000 reported stolen Jan. 28, 1200 block Audubon Lane
• Two milk crates and one mop, total $85, reported stolen Jan. 28, 400 block West Washington Street
• Mack TE64 garbage truck wall and door sustained $500 in accidental damage reported Jan. 29, 1600 block U.S. 72 East
• Jeep Wrangler valued at $10,000 reported stolen Jan. 29, 600 block East Forrest Street
