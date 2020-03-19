Arrest Reports
STOCK PHOTO

County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest Wednesday:

• Edward Ronald Jones, 33, of 19000 block Upper Fort Hampton Road, Elkmont, two counts of second-degree aggravated assault on a police officer and one count of resisting arrest

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:

• ATHENS — Medical supplies, breathing treatment machine and $800 in cash, total $802, stolen during burglary March 16 or 17, 18000 block Alabama 251

• ATHENS — Dewalt grinder and SIM card, total $95, stolen during burglary March 17, 20000 block Cox Road

City arrests

The Athens Police Department reported no arrests Wednesday.

City thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday:

• Chevrolet Malibu sustained $300 damage due to criminal mischief reported March 17, 300 block West Forrest Street

• Five gaskets and one EVAP cover, total $125, reported stolen March 17, 15000 block Athens-Limestone Drive

Tags

Recommended for you