County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest Wednesday:
• Edward Ronald Jones, 33, of 19000 block Upper Fort Hampton Road, Elkmont, two counts of second-degree aggravated assault on a police officer and one count of resisting arrest
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — Medical supplies, breathing treatment machine and $800 in cash, total $802, stolen during burglary March 16 or 17, 18000 block Alabama 251
• ATHENS — Dewalt grinder and SIM card, total $95, stolen during burglary March 17, 20000 block Cox Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests Wednesday.
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• Chevrolet Malibu sustained $300 damage due to criminal mischief reported March 17, 300 block West Forrest Street
• Five gaskets and one EVAP cover, total $125, reported stolen March 17, 15000 block Athens-Limestone Drive
