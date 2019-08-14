Arrest Reports
County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:

• Jesse Gene Johnson, 32, of 23000 block Line Road, Athens, chemical endangerment of a child

• Jordan Reed Hinkle, 29, of 1000 block County Line Road 479, Albertville, probation violation on previous conviction for possession of a controlled substance

• Shannon Ray Hunter, 48, of 18000 block Coffman Road, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence - harassment

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:

• ELKMONT — 1997 green Ford F150 valued at $1,000 stolen Aug. 11 or 12, 26000 block Sweet Springs Road

• ATHENS — VISA credit card and EBT (food stamp) card, total $2, stolen Aug. 9, 14000 block Black Drive

City arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrest Tuesday:

• Barbara Kentina Holt, 46, homeless, Athens, public intoxication

City thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following theft Tuesday:

• Samsung Galaxy Luna cellphone valued at $79 stolen Aug. 13, 1400 block Freeman Avenue

