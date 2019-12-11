County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Christopher Ryan Aday, 39, of 30000 block Lester Road, Lester, violation of Limestone Community Corrections Program on previous conviction for possession of a controlled substance and third-degree burglary
• Amanda DeShannon McGirt, 40, of 25000 block Drawbaugh Road, Athens, grand jury indictment for first-degree theft
• Thomas Daniel Gregory, 55, of 400 block Hoffman St., Athens, failure to pay child support
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Tuesday.
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Adam Lee Watkins, 34, bond revocation
• Sherrie Hill Eubanks, 58, probation revocation
• Franks James Johnson, 22, fourth-degree theft of property
• Jerry Wayne Thompson, 40, failure of an adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement and comply with residence restrictions
• Laquinten Demar Malone, 31, second-degree domestic violence - assault, third-degree domestic violence - criminal mischief, third-degree domestic violence - harassment and certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol
• Jason William Andrews, 45, probation revocation (warrant from Decatur Police Department)
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• Tools, Husqvarna chainsaw and Echo backpack blower, total $1,780, stolen during burglary reported Dec. 6, Athens, no block number listed
• Merchandise valued at $49 reported stolen Dec. 6, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• Honda Civic valued at $2,500 reported stolen Dec. 7, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• Groceries valued at $154 reported stolen Dec. 7, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• Property valued at $1,450 reported stolen Dec. 7, 13000 block U.S. 31 South
• Apple iPhone 8 Plus valued at $1,000 reported stolen Dec. 7, 1700 block Lucas Street
• $500 in cash stolen during burglary reported Dec. 8, Athens, no block number listed
