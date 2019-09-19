Arrest Reports
County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:

• Patrick Edward Cagle, 27, of 13000 block Sugar Plum Lane, Madison, third-degree domestic violence - harassment

• Jonathan Wayne Scott, 33, homeless, public intoxication

• Patrick Todd Raynor, 53, of 300 block Denver Place, Decatur, using false identity to obstruct justice and third-degree forgery

• Dylan Lee Carter, 26, of 21000 block Cairo Hollow Road, Athens, chemical endangerment of a child

• Cameron David Shelt, 19, of 100 block Dundee Road, Hazel Green, third-degree burglary

• Michael Justin Lewis, 37, of 6500 block Mecator Drive, Huntsville, probation violation

• Michael Lynn King, 39, of 27000 block Sleepy Hollow Road, Elkmont, possession of drug paraphernalia

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:

• ATHENS — Car tag valued at $181.40 stolen between Sept. 14 and 17, 1700 block of Tri-Green Drive

• ELKMONT — Utility trailer valued at $800 stolen between Sept. 1 and 17, 17000 block Morris Road

• ATHENS — 2014 gold Chevrolet Impala valued at $10,000 used without authorization Sept. 17 or 18

City arrests/thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Wednesday.

