County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Hope Elizabeth Terwilliger, 27, of Arab, public intoxication
• Robert Lee Erving III, 20, of 21000 block Easter Ferry Road, Elkmont, possession of a firearm without required license, possession of a hallucinogenic controlled substance
• Heather Nicole Brackeen, 37, of 18000 block Moyers Road, possession of a controlled substance
• Willverto Foster, 39, of Huntsville, possession of marijuana
• Heather Michelle Colwell, 34, of 400 block Sanders Street, Athens, probation violation on a previous conviction of illegal possession of prescription drugs
• Login Wayne Griffin, 19, of 13000 block Bama Lane, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following incident Monday:
• ELKMONT — Six rims valued at $800 stolen between July 21 and 22, 29000 block Upper Elkton Road
• ATHENS — .40-caliber Glock pistol, 45 AMT pistol and Beretta, 9 mm Beretta pistol, total value $1,850, stolen between June 15 and June 30, 24000 block Craft Road
• ELKMONT — Honda pressure washer, pressure washer, bag of DeWalt tools, two DeWalt battery chargers, three Milwaukee battery chargers and Porter Cable oscillating saw, total value $2010.60, stolen between July 21 and 22, 29000 block Alabama 127
• ELKMONT — Medication valued at $30.60 stolen between July 20 and 21, 22000 block Sugar Way
• ATHENS — Stethoscope and four insurance cards, total value $54, stolen from a vehicle July 20, 11000 block Cowford Road;
• ATHENS — Currency, medications, Emerson video camera, Sony digital camera and hand tools, total value $252, stolen between July 20 and 22, 17000 block Brownsferry Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Cynthia J. Hill, 35, of 23000 block Wooley Springs Road, Athens, second-degree theft of property
• Alan Christopher Canler, 36, of 800 block Jackson Drive, violation of a domestic violence protection order (probable cause)
• Victor Matias Mateo, 25, 600 block Seventh Avenue, Athens, DUI-alcohol
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Tuesday.
