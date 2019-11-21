County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Joseph Daniel Watson, 29, of 800 block Cowan Avenue, Shelbyville, Tennessee, two counts of fourth-degree theft
• Brennan Chase Brownlow, 23, of 17000 block Meadows Road, Athens, third-degree aggravated assault, menacing - aggravated assault - gun, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense and second-degree possession of marijuana
• Kenneth Terrell Pope, 35, of 200 block Hawthorne Street, Birmingham, grand jury indictment for second-degree theft, possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense, and two counts of illegal possession of a credit/debit card
• Robert Lee Vandermarkt, 33, of 100 block Bates Street, Athens, public intoxication
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — Monkey Grease gloves, flashlight, socks and tools, total $285, stolen Nov. 19, 20000 block Townsend Ford Road
• ATHENS — Water meter box and 400 gallons of water, total $950, stolen between Nov. 14 and 19, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road
• TONEY — Car tag valued at $28 stolen between Nov. 15 and 18, 27000 block Meadow Green Drive
• ATHENS — Emerson television set and Xbox gaming system, total $300, stolen during burglary between Nov. 14 and 19, 12000 block Mayfield Road
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Wednesday.
