County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• Amber Nicole Mason, 28, 10000 block Hatchett Ridge Road, Athens, driving under the influence of alcohol
• Steven Matthew McKelvey, 23, of 1400 block Tower Street, Athens, third-degree theft and third-degree possession of a forged instrument
• Rogelio Salas Velazquez, 24, of 28000 block Countryside Circle, Ardmore, hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement
• Ronny Clay Russell, 55, of 1700 block Iris Street, Decatur, first-degree theft
• Andrew Thomas Cleveland, 30, of of 24000 block Holland Lane, Athens, third-degree domestic violence - menacing
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:
• MADISON — Motiv 16-foot enclosed cargo trailer valued at $7,500 stolen between Feb. 16 and 24, 11000 block Burgreen Road
• MOORESVILLE — $40,000 in cash stolen between Jan. 1 and Feb. 27, 25000 block Alabama 20
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Friday.
