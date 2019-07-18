County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• James Michael Romans, 26, of 1700 block County Road 236, Town Creek, probation violation on previous conviction for third-degree possession of a forged instrument
• Keith Barton Montgomery, 62, of 22000 block Compton Road, Athens, harassment
• Crystal Lee McCart, 32, of 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of third-degree domestic violence - harassment
• Ralph Lymon Ballentine, 63, of 1800 block Burch St., Decatur, grand jury indictment on two counts of violation of state Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — LG TV set valued at $200 stolen July 13 or 14, 18000 block Moyers Road
• ELKMONT — $2,684 in cash stolen between April 21 and May 12, 17000 block Crape Myrtle Way
• ATHENS — Dog house valued at $50 stolen July 16, 9000 block U.S. 72
• ATHENS — Purse with debit cards and ID cards, total $38, stolen during vehicle break-in July 16, 19000 block Cox Road
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Wednesday.
