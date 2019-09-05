County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new arrests Wednesday.
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ELKMONT — Black UTV Club Car Carry All and tan tent, total $24,200, stolen between Aug. 30 and Sept. 3, 26000 block Mooresville Road
• TANNER — 2002 white GMC 1500 valued at $3,200 stolen Sept. 2 or 3, 23000 block Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road
• TONEY — Craftsman rototiller valued at $150 stolen Aug. 31, 100 block Love Branch Road
• ATHENS — Electric guitar valued by $160 stolen between July 4 and Sept. 3, 17000 block Sewell Road
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Wednesday.
