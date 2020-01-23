County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Samuel Bruce Bentley, 33, of 12000 block Vanzille Lane, Athens, possession of a controlled substance
• Laquentin Eugene Tisdale, 30, of 600 block Acorn Hill Circle, Athens, probation violation
• Marcus Dylan Powers, 25, of 600 block Sixth Street, Athens, two counts of third-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree theft - auto
• Blake Allen Schiffman, 26, of 23000 block Slate Road, Elkmont, violation of Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act for failing to register with local law enforcement or comply with residence requirements
• Kaleb Lee Barnhill, 22, of 4400 block Oxford Gate Road, Tuscaloosa, bond revoked on previous charge of giving false information to law enforcement officer
• Elijah Walker McMeans, 18, of 25000 block Hunter Gates Road, Lester , bond revoked on previous charge of third-degree theft
• David Joseph Simmons, 41, of 70 block Marco Drive, Decatur, violation of Limestone Community Corrections Program on previous conviction for third-degree theft
• John Austin Hargrove, 19, of 400 block Gillespie Road, Madison, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ELKMONT — 2009 white Chevrolet Tahoe used without authorization and PNC debit card and Motorola cellphone, total $201, stolen Jan. 20 or 21, 24000 block Thach Road
• ELKMONT — Sundowner UT20 utility trailer valued at $6,000 stolen Jan. 20 or 21, 20000 block Huber Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday and Wednesday:
• Tyler Oneal Ratliff, 20, menacing
• Justin Gabriel Sanchez, 30, third-degree theft of property
• Mickey Dale Sanders, 36, fourth-degree theft of property
• Caleb Gavin Green, 19, fourth-degree theft of property
• Angela Ruth Norton, 51, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle
• Jason Earl Morris, 54, unlawful possession of a controlled substance
• Augustin Hernandez, 31, disorderly conduct, obstructing governmental operations, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of short-barreled shotgun
• Grant Anthony Peoples, 34, driving under the influence of alcohol and unlawful possession of a controlled substance
• James C. Pullen, 35, third-degree domestic violence - harassment and third-degree criminal mischief
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday and Wednesday:
• Wrought-iron rose climber and black welcome mat, total $80, reported stolen Jan. 17, 500 block North Madison Street
• Nissan Rogue sustained $400 in damage due to criminal mischief reported Jan. 21, 1300 block Jefferson Street Southwest
• Honda Accord Sport sustained $400 in damage due to criminal mischief reported Jan. 21, 400 block South Houston Street
• Cobalt mechanic set and Craftsman 20-volt driver, total $300, reported stolen Jan. 22, Athens, no street of block number listed
