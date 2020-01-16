County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Tonia Hardiman Cofer, 56, of 24000 block Elkton Road, Elkmont, third-degree assault
• Amanda Posey Robinson, 49, of 16000 block Lucas Ferry Road, bond revocation on a previous charge of financial exploitation of the elderly
• Austin Kyle Abbott, 24, of 6000 block County Road 109, Bremen, DUI (alcohol)
• Jeffrey Wade Barnes, 34, of 100 block Zhender Cove, Tuscumbia, probation violation on previous conviction of first-degree theft (auto)
• Malinda Christine Marks, 44, of 25000 block Smithfield Road, third-degree criminal trespass
• Ronald Eugene Carter, 49, of 20000 block Elkton Road, Elkmont, bond revocation on a previous charge of DUI (controlled substances) and possession of a controlled substance
• Jonathan Dominique Martinez, 26, of 400 block Golightly Road, Toney, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and attempting to elude by any means
• Jerry Lyn McConnell, 39, of 31000 block Valley Lane, Prospect, Tennessee, grand jury indictment for possession of a controlled substance (hallucinogen) and possession of drug paraphernalia
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ARDMORE — Three car batteries, Alpine radio, Pioneer radio, hand truck and U-Haul two trailer and 2001 blue Nissan Xterra, total value $6,700, stolen Jan. 11, 29000 block Stateline Road
• MADISON — Redstone Federal Credit Union debit card stolen Jan. 14 from a vehicle, 12000 block Virginia Court
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrest Wednesday:
• Chad Nathan Simmons, 40, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following theft Wednesday:
• Ear pods valued at $158 reported stolen Jan. 14, 1400 block of East Elm Street
