County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• Torrey Deon Peoples, 41, of 2100 block Booker Drive, Athens, possession of a controlled substance - dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense
• Billy Joe Carruth Jr., 48, of 22000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, third-degree burglary - force, bond revoked on previous charge of second-degree receiving stolen property and probation violation on previous conviction for possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense
• Charles Wade Pace, 41, of 10000 block Monks Drive, Athens, driving under the influence of alcohol
• Haley Erin Flood, 22, of 100 block Oak Terrace Lane, Harvest, grand jury indictment for unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle - stripping stolen vehicle
• Anthony Glen Brown, 55, of 18000 block McWilliams St., Elkmont, probation violation for third-degree domestic violence - simple assault and second-degree possession of marijuana
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following theft Friday:
• ATHENS — 2005 Suzuki JR80 motorcycle and Everstart battery charger, total $2,200, stolen during burglary March 12, 10000 block County Corner Road
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.