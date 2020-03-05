County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Joseph Michael Douglas, 32, of 23000 block Elkton Road, Athens, public intoxication and disorderly conduct
• Bella Fuller, 18, of 100 block Canyon Drive, Madison, using false identity to obstruct justice
• Elijah Walker McMeans, 18, of 25000 block Hunter Gates Road, Lester, bond revoked on previous charge of third-degree theft
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following theft Wednesday:
• ATHENS — Tempur-Pedic mattress valued at $4,300 stolen March 3, 22000 block Howard Street
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Crystal Joelanna Harris, 38, fourth-degree theft of property
• Aronde M. Walker, 20, theft of property
• Pete Amalio Hernandez, 32, driving under the influence of controlled substances
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• Murray string trimmer, Black & Decker electric hedge trimmer, Estes socket set, Murray battery cables, jacket, $7 in cash, Remington wallet, Alabama ID card, SOG folding knife and Task 1200L flashlight, total $268, reported stolen March 3, 1100 block West Pryor Street
• Pickup truck valued at $5,000 reported stolen March 4, 100 block Fourth Avenue
