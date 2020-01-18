County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• Ashton Camille McCaig, 29, of 1000 block West Washington Street, Athens, public intoxication
• Robert Lee Vandermarkt, 33, of 100 block Bates Street, Athens, public intoxication
• Mickey Dale Sanders, 36, of 17000 block Ferry Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine
• Tiffany Resha Tatum, 22, of 17000 block Tucker Drive, Athens, harassment - simple assault
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following theft Friday:
• ATHENS — Poulan lawnmower valued at $400 stolen Jan. 14, 17000 block Brownsferry Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrest Friday:
• Cornelius Cortez Collier, 35, of 1300 block First Avenue Southwest, Decatur, third-degree theft
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday:
• Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol valued at $425 reported stolen Jan. 15, 1100 block Audubon Lane
• Sixteen items of merchandise valued at $700 reported stolen Jan. 15, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• Small black purse and wallet containing Family Security Credit Union debit/credit card and Alabama driver's license, total $57, reported stolen Jan. 16, 300 block Chestnut Street
• Two Bobcat hydraulic lines valued at $400 reported stolen Jan. 16, London street, no block number listed
• Two dollar's worth of coins reported stolen Jan. 16, carport, no block number listed
• One item of merchandise valued $90 reported stolen Jan. 16, 22000 block U.S. 72 East
• Utility pole valued at $300 reported damaged Jan. 17, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
