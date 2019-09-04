County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Jeremy Dale Adams, 37, homeless, fourth-degree theft
• Leslie Allen Downer, 38, 24000 block Woerner Road, Elberta, probation violation on previous conviction for first-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance with intent
• Regina Danielle Davis, 41, of 400 block Bullington Road, Athens, public intoxication and disorderly conduct
• Becky Lynn Brown, 39, of 200 block Toney Road, Toney, probation violation on previous conviction for possession of a controlled substance
• Angela Sue Smith, 52, of 26000 block Alabama 251, Elkmont, disorderly conduct
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — Two Wildgame ladders and deer stands valued at $240 stolen between March 15 and Aug. 30, 17000 block Cox Road
• MADISON — Alabama car tag valued at $1 stolen between Aug. 28 and 30, 29000 block Andrea Lane
• ATHENS — 2007 blue Kia Sedona valued at $6,000 stolen Aug. 30, 11000 block Vanzille Lane
• LESTER — Rossi .38-caliber pistol valued at $400 stolen between Aug. 9 and 23, 27000 block Salem Minor Hill Road
• ATHENS — Wallet valued at $10 and containing $50 in cash stolen Aug. 29 or 30, 18000 block Bill Black Road
• ATHENS — Yorkie terrier valued at $850 stolen Aug. 23, 21000 block Holt Road
• ELKMONT — 2007 black Ford Taurus valued at $3,500 stolen Aug. 31 or Sept. 1, 25000 block Smithfield Road
• ATHENS — $1,250 in cash stolen during burglary Sept. 2, 8700 block Cowford Road
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Tuesday.
