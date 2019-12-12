County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Adam Lee Watkins, 34, of 600 block Ninth Avenue, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of intimidating a witness
• Ashely Elizabeth Hayslett, 23, of 100 block Sanderfer Road, Athens, two counts of second-degree theft
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS: $130 in cash and $1 in medications stolen Dec. 9 or 10, 14000 block Smith Gover Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported no new arrests Wednesday.
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following theft Wednesday:
• Merchandise valued at $118 reported stolen Dec. 10, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
