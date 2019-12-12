Arrest Reports
STOCK PHOTO

County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:

• Adam Lee Watkins, 34, of 600 block Ninth Avenue, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of intimidating a witness

• Ashely Elizabeth Hayslett, 23, of 100 block Sanderfer Road, Athens, two counts of second-degree theft

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:

• ATHENS: $130 in cash and $1 in medications stolen Dec. 9 or 10, 14000 block Smith Gover Road

City arrests

The Athens Police Department reported no new arrests Wednesday.

City thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following theft Wednesday:

• Merchandise valued at $118 reported stolen Dec. 10, 1000 block U.S. 72 East

Tags

Recommended for you