County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Nicholas Earl Ray, 36, of 1200 block Rickwood Road, Florence, bond revoked on previous charge of first-degree possession of marijuana and grand jury indictment for first-degree possession of marijuana
• Jesse Aaron Tucker, 24, of 19000 block Wells Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of DUI (alcohol)
• Kelle Moore Stinnett, 34, of 100 block Mint Street, Horton, probation violation on previous conviction of second-degree promoting prison contraband
• Angel Nicole Patterson, 34, of 19000 block Alabama 99, Athens, probation violation of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
• Joshua Shawn Parandi, 33, of 700 block North Hine Street, Athens, attempt to elude by any means
• Amber Nicole Ethridge, 24, of 13000 block Carter Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment) and third-degree escape
• Scott Francis Connell, 44, of 15000 block Sanderson Road, Harvest, probation violation on previous conviction of three counts theft by deception (swindle)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following incident Monday:
• ELKMONT — Gas valued at $1.64 stolen July 19, 25000 block Thach Raod
• ATHENS — 2017 yellow Suzuki RMZ450L valued at $6,000 stolen between July 18 and 19, 15000 block Poplar Creek Road
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $50 stolen between July 16 and 17, 14000 block Brownsferry Road
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $450 and several checks valued at $1 stolen during a vehicle break-in between July 14 and 17, 21000 block Looney Road
• ATHENS — Air conditioner valued at $250 stolen between July 16 and 19, 8000 block Snake Road
• ATHENS — Alabama car tag valued at $24.50 stolen between July 13 and 19, 19000 block Wells Road
• TONEY — Apple iPhone 6 Plus valued at $500 stolen July 19, 27000 block Saddle Trail
• ATHENS — Mailbox and post valued at $100 stolen between July 19 and 20, 25000 block Drawbough Road
• ATHENS — Apple iPhone 6 valued at $400 stolen between July 19 and 20, 20000 block Old Elkmont Road
• ATHENS — Check valued at $1 stolen July 19, 23000 block Mooresville Road
• ELKMONT — Unauthorized use of a silver 1999 Ford Mustang valued at $5,000 on July 20, 17000 block Morris Road
• ATHENS — Dewalt drill valued at $200, Dewalt cut of saw valued at $200 and two Dewalt batteries valued at $180 stolen between July 14 and 21, 21000 block Oakland Meadows
• ATHENS — Black utility trailer vlaued at $600, red Honda CR125 dirt bike valued at $1,200, yellow Suzuki D580 dirt bike valued at $600, blue Yamaha 4250 dirt bike valued at $900, blue Yamaha 700 jet ski valued at $3,000, yellow Kawasaki 600 jet ski valued at $900, white Polaris 250 4-wheeler valued at $100, jet ski parts valued at $9,000, Troybilt wood chipper valued at $300, go-cart parts valued at $100 and welding bottles, hoses and torches valued at $800 stolen between July 17 and 18, 12000 block U.S. 72
• ATHENS — Jewelry valued at $1,900, U.S. currency valued at $150 and medications valued at $1 stolen July 21, 16000 block Parker Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:
• Andrew Scott Strasser, 28, of 20000 block Friendship Way, Athens, fourth-degree theft of property
• Vernon Lee Allred, 52, of 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, fourth-degree theft of property
• Paulette Marie Davis, 57, of 400 block Beaty Street, Athens, third-degree criminal trespass
• Stephen Wesley Mountain, 60, of 100 block Canterbury Circle, Athens, fourth-degree theft of property
• Ana Delis Armenta-Huerta, 32, of 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
• Zane Douglas Garrett, 24, of 16000 block Glaze Road, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
• Heather Nicole Rovere, 35, of 2500 block Lex Circle, Huntsville, unlawful possession of a controlled substance
• Jomyco Ignatius Davis, 32, of 2800 block Turf Avenue Northwest, Huntsville, DUI (alcohol) and attempting to elude a police officer
• Melitta Deanra Lassie, 40, of 21000 block Compton Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• James A. Middlebrooks, 61, of 400 block Vine Street, Athens, DUI (controlled substance)
• Harim Emanuel Ambrocio Perez, 19, of 800 North Malone Street, Athens, DUI (alcohol) and attempting to elude a law enforcement officer
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Monday:
• Eight .45-caliber Federal FMJ rounds valued at $4, HiPoint JHP pistol valued at $150, HiPoint pistol magazine valued at $15 and marijuana valued at $10 stolen July 19, 700 block West Market Street
• U.S. currency of unknown value stolen July 18, 1100 block Coleman Avenue
• Damage valued at $25 to a mailbox July 19, 400 block 12th Street
• Damage valued at $200 to a Gladiator 285/75-R16 truck tire July 19, 600 block U.S. 31 South
• Springdale TR Coach camper valued at $2,300 stolen June 5, 2015, 1200 block Kelli Drive
• Damage valued at $75 to a wooden door July 19, 600 block Wright Street
• 18-pack Bud Light valued at $19.09, 100 block U.S. 31 South
• Two Taco Bell uniform pants valued at $30, three Taco Bell aprons valued at $30, nine Taco Bell uniform shirts valued at $30 and Apple iPad valued at $478 stolen during a vehicle break-in July 19, 1400 block East Elm Street
• Springfield XDS .45-caliber valued at $300 stolen during a vehicle break-in July 19, 16000 block West Elm Street
• LG cell phone in black case valued at $193.88 stolen July 19, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• Flex hose valued at $14.88 stolen July 20, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• Apple iPhone 7 cell phone valued at $288 stolen July 20, Econo Lodge
• Methamphetamine valued at $50 stolen July 20, 1300 block U.S. 72 East
