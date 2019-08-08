County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Jacob Scott Hood, 28, of 13000 block Robinson Lane, Elkmont, surety off bond on previous charges of resisting arrest and public intoxication
• Jonathon Keith Kinlaw, 32, of 12000 block Copperfield Lane, Madison, bond revoked on previous charge of disorderly conduct/disturbing the peace
• Terri Lynn Schrimsher, 46, homeless, public intoxication
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — Snap-on hand tools, floor jack, jumper cables and trailer hitch, total $275, stolen between June 1 and July 1, 26000 block Overmyer Lane
• ATHENS — Phillips television set, another TV set, Bosch hacksaw, Hitachi circular saw and pressure washer, total $1,623, stolen during burglary between July 31 and Aug. 6, 15000 block Beech Hill Way
• Purse and contents valued at $175, stolen during vehicle break-in Aug. 6, 28000 block Alabama 251
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday and Wednesday:
• Jamie Marie Smith, 39, of 500 block Old Decatur Road, Athens, probation revocation
• Osmond Dewayne Randolph, 45, of 500 Elkton St., Athens, attempt to elude a police officer
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts and incidents Tuesday and Wednesday:
• Residential doors and windows sustained $5,000 damage due to criminal mischief Aug. 19, 100 block North Hine Street
• Six-foot Rough Country lift kit for 1999-2006 Chevrolet Silverado, total $915, stolen Aug. 19, 19000 block Runway Street
• Dewalt hammer drill, oscillating tool, flashlight, Sony PlayStation 4 video game console and eight PlayStation 4 games, total $775, stolen during burglary Aug. 19, 200 block Christine Street
• Black and red bicycle valued at $50 abandoned Aug. 19, 1700 block West Market Street
