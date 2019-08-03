County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• Jonathan Dale Self, 37, of 17000 block Brownsferry Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Randy Joe Hill, 52, of 15000 block Ripley Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of third-degree theft
• Roger Chad Abernathy, 43, of 22000 block Smith Road, Athens, probation violation on previous convictions for first-degree receiving stolen property and first-degree theft
• David Eugene Tribble, 63, of 14000 block Williams Road, Athens, driving under the influence of alcohol
• Ricky Bennett Bretherick, 62, of 16000 block Log Cabin Road, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:
• MADISON — 2006 red and white Honda CRF50 valued at $1,500 stolen July 31 or Aug. 1, 13000 block Hatchet Road
• ELKMONT — 1994 white and black Ford Mustang valued at $7,000 stolen July 31, George Lane, no block number listed
• TONEY — KitchenAid dishwasher, GE refrigerator, Whirlpool stove, freezer and jewelry, total $13,800, stolen Aug. 1, 28000 block Jennings Chapel Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrest Friday:
• James Wilson McMeans, 52, of 200 block Milton Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (menacing), third-degree domestic violence (harassment) and third-degree domestic violence (assault)
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following incident Friday:
• Rear damage to Lexus ES300, total $650, due to criminal mischief between July 28 and Aug. 1, 1300 block Plainview Circle
