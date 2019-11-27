Arrest Reports
County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:

• Mathew Draper, 56, of 1100 block James Avenue, Courtland, negotiating a worthless nonnegotiable instrument

• Tyler Oneal Ratliff, 20, of 2200 block Levert Avenue, Athens, third-degree domestic violence - harassment

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:

• ELKMONT — Alabama car tag valued at $30 stolen Nov. 24 or 25, 25000 block Smithfield Road

• ATHENS — Diamond Back 300 AR-15 rifle, diamond wedding ring and two car titles, total $13,900, stolen Nov. 25, 27000 block Ed Ray Road

City arrests/thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no arrest or thefts Tuesday.

