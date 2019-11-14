Arrest Reports
County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:

Christopher James Shock, 32, of 25000 block Highland Avenue, Elkmont, failure to pay child support

Thomas Stephens Williams Jr., 41, of 500 block Chandler Street, Athens, grand jury indictment for three counts of third-degree burglary and one count of first-degree theft

Natakia Dominique Smiley, 27, of 500 block Schilling Street, Athens, third-degree assault

Natasha Denae Malone, 37, of 900 block Murrey Drive, Pulaski, Tennessee, failure to pay child support

Timothy Dale Emerson, 52, of 12000 block Elk River Mills Road, Athens,

Dennis Wayne Brown, 61, of 7900 block Greenbrier Road, Madison, third-degree domestic violence - harassment

Adriene Lynn Tisdale, 32, of 7900 block Greenbrier Road, Madison, third-degree domestic violence - harassment

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following theft Wednesday:

ATHENS — Bedding valued at $500 stolen Nov. 12, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road

City arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrest Wednesday:

Cristall Terrell Hereford, 22, disorderly conduct

City thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday:

Cartons of cigarettes and half tubes of smokeless tobacco, no value listed, reported stolen Nov. 13, 1800 block U.S. 72 East

Cash, portable DVD players and sunglasses, no value listed, reported stolen Nov. 13 in vehicle break-in, 23000 block Founders Circle

Cellphone and portfolio, no valued listed, reported stolen Nov. 13 in vehicle break-in, 23000 block Shinnecock Hills Drive

Cash, purse, billfold, two credit card, debit card, sunglasses, car key and radar detector, no value listed, reported stolen Nov. 13, 23000 block Founders Circle

Package of kids clothing, no valued listed, reported stolen Nov. 13, 23000 block Founders Circle

Portable electronic communications, no value listed, reported stolen Nov. 13, 1700 block South Jefferson Street

Empty glasses cases, Maui Jim sunglasses and case, wallet with credit cards and Alabama driver's license, no value listed, reported stolen Nov. 13 in vehicle break-in, Athens, no block number listed

