County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Christopher James Shock, 32, of 25000 block Highland Avenue, Elkmont, failure to pay child support
• Thomas Stephens Williams Jr., 41, of 500 block Chandler Street, Athens, grand jury indictment for three counts of third-degree burglary and one count of first-degree theft
• Natakia Dominique Smiley, 27, of 500 block Schilling Street, Athens, third-degree assault
• Natasha Denae Malone, 37, of 900 block Murrey Drive, Pulaski, Tennessee, failure to pay child support
• Timothy Dale Emerson, 52, of 12000 block Elk River Mills Road, Athens,
• Dennis Wayne Brown, 61, of 7900 block Greenbrier Road, Madison, third-degree domestic violence - harassment
• Adriene Lynn Tisdale, 32, of 7900 block Greenbrier Road, Madison, third-degree domestic violence - harassment
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following theft Wednesday:
• ATHENS — Bedding valued at $500 stolen Nov. 12, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrest Wednesday:
• Cristall Terrell Hereford, 22, disorderly conduct
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• Cartons of cigarettes and half tubes of smokeless tobacco, no value listed, reported stolen Nov. 13, 1800 block U.S. 72 East
• Cash, portable DVD players and sunglasses, no value listed, reported stolen Nov. 13 in vehicle break-in, 23000 block Founders Circle
• Cellphone and portfolio, no valued listed, reported stolen Nov. 13 in vehicle break-in, 23000 block Shinnecock Hills Drive
• Cash, purse, billfold, two credit card, debit card, sunglasses, car key and radar detector, no value listed, reported stolen Nov. 13, 23000 block Founders Circle
• Package of kids clothing, no valued listed, reported stolen Nov. 13, 23000 block Founders Circle
• Portable electronic communications, no value listed, reported stolen Nov. 13, 1700 block South Jefferson Street
• Empty glasses cases, Maui Jim sunglasses and case, wallet with credit cards and Alabama driver's license, no value listed, reported stolen Nov. 13 in vehicle break-in, Athens, no block number listed
