County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Jalessa Chatia Trotman, 28, of 100 block Royal Drive, Madison, negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument
• Mark Travis Vincent, 38, of 19000 block Tillman Mill Road, Athens, probation violation on previous conviction for making a false report to law enforcement
• Isaiah Hernandez Whitworth, 19, of 18000 block Hightower Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance
• Anthony Lee Shoulders, 53, of 1200 block Sommers Ridge Drive, Athens, negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument
• Thomas Obadiah Porter, 36, of 22000 block Mooresville Road, Athens, public intoxication
• Mickey Joe Elder, 52, of 27000 block Old Miller Road, Ardmore, possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of a controlled substance - amphetamine and possession of a controlled substance - dangerous drugs
• Christina Stegall, 36, 28000 block Old Scrouge Road, Elkmont, distribution of a controlled substance
• Daniel James Wentz, 42, of 28000 block Oak Grove Road, Ardmore, first-degree receiving stolen property
• Valerie Renea Emerson, 35, of 25000 block Newby Road, Athens, first-degree theft
• David Allen Wright, 24, of 27000 block Main St., Ardmore, driving under the influence of alcohol
• Amber Nicole Ethridge, 24, of 13000 block Carter Road, Athens, public intoxication
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ARDMORE — Tire changing machine, power tools and 12-foot red trailer, total $500, stolen between Oct. 3 and 17, 28000 block Alabama 53
• ELKMONT — Mossberg 500 20-gauge shotgun and Sears Ranger .22-caliber rifle, total $500, stolen Sept. 25, 21000 block Lovell Lane
• ATHENS — $5 in cash stolen during vehicle break-in Oct. 17 or 18, 1600 block Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road
• TANNER — Ruger LCP9S 9mm pistol valued at $550 stolen during vehicle break-in Oct. 18, 10000 block U.S. 31
• LESTER — Six Mason jars, two Green Vale milk jugs, Polo wallet, Samsung cellphone, Chaps wallet and medications stolen during burglary Oct. 18, 30000 block Lester Road
• ARDMORE — 1998 beige Toyota Corolla valued at $2,500 stolen between Oct. 14 and 16, 28000 block Oak Grove Road
• MOORESVILLE — 2020 black Edge ZZ boat and 2019 brown Weld ZZ boat, total $28,000, stolen Oct. 19 or 20, 25000 Old Highway 20
• TONEY — Medications and three jewelry boxes, $5, stolen during burglary Oct. 20, 28000 block McKee Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:
• Eric Allen Clem, 32, theft of property
• Marcia Lee Hughes, 37, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Monday:
• Three items of food valued at $9.97 reported stolen Oct. 18 from 600 block South Jefferson Street
• Ten boards valued at $250 reported damaged Oct. 19 due to criminal mischief in 1500 block Elkton Street
• Ten items of merchandise valued at $438 reported stolen Oct. 19 from 1000 block Elkton Road
• Puffer vest and other items valued at $62 reported stolen Oct. 19 from 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• LG 44-inch smart TV valued at $1,500 and $250 in cash reported stolen Oct. 19 from 700 block Second Avenue
• Three-pack of crew socks and disposable lighter, total $5.95, reported stolen Oct. 20 from Family Dollar at 515 N. Jefferson St.
• Sanyo 50-inch TV, chocolate diamond necklace, diamond ring with gold band and one item of miscellaneous clothing, total $875, reported stolen Oct. 20 from 1400 block North Malone Street
• Hyundai Elantra reported damaged Oct. 21 due to criminal mischief in 15000 block David Street
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.