County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Maurice Belcher, 64, of 300 block Avenue T, Birmingham, driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding
• Samuel Roy Morris, 63, of 1500 block Calvin Private Drive, Athens, DUI - alcohol
• David Christopher Reece, 25, of 18000 block Townsend Ford Road, Athens, disorderly conduct
• Marlow Sharrod Hardy, 36, of 100 block Bridle Ridge Drive, Gurley, public intoxication
• Raymond Phillips Hundley, 34, of 100 block Claudia Street, Owens Crossroads, public intoxication
• David Patrick Mitchell, 55, of 24000 block McClung Drive, Athens, possession of a concealed weapon, possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia
• James Christopher Sine, 52, of 1800 block Ardmore Highway, Ardmore, Tennessee, third-degree domestic violence - harassment
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• MADISON — Hewlett-Packard Echo laptop and bag valued at $1,200 stolen during a vehicle break-in Nov. 26 or 27, 25000 block Iron Gate
• ARDMORE — White 1990 GMC C-1500 valued at $8,000 stolen between Nov. 25 and 27, 30000 block Pulaski Pike
• ARDMORE — Black 16-foot utility trailer valued at $500 stolen Nov. 30 or Dec. 1, 29000 block Gatlin Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:
• Joseph Irwin West, 36, probation revocation
• Reginald Allen Pryor, 48, bond revocation
• Savannah Leigh Johnson, 22, probation violation on previous conviction for theft of property
• Shannon Robbins Hansard, 43, fourth-degree theft of property
• Jeffery Tyrese Clemons, third-degree domestic violence - criminal mischief and interference with domestic violence emergency call
• Tyne Carter Thornton, 34, third-degree criminal trespass
• Michael Hacker, 59, attempting to commit a controlled substance crime (two counts) and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance (two counts)
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Monday:
• Wireless gear valued at $18 reported stolen Nov. 29, 17000 block U.S. 72 West
• Obsession and Polo cologne and two clippers, total $140, reported stolen Dec. 1, 400 block Skyview Drive
• LG smartphone, silver bracelet, Bluetooth speaker and purse, total $575, reported stolen Dec. 1, 400 block Skyview Drive
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.