County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Thomas Dewayne Davis, 42, of 22000 block Holt Road, Athens, probation violation on previous conviction for driving under the influence of alcohol
• Christopher Lee Brill, 45, of 15000 block Lappington Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence - harassment
• Jon Jeremy Knight, 44, of 19000 block Sewell Road, Athens, public intoxication
• Alonzo Lamar Harris, 48, of 2700 block Oakwood Road, Huntsville, parole violation
• Cheryl Ann Fine, 62, of 1600 block County Road 115, Section, negotiating a worthless non-negotiable instrument
• George Edward Livingston Jr., 51, of 29000 block Donnely Drive, Madison, negotiating a worthless non-negotiable instrument
• Joe Kenneth Whitt, 60, of 800 block Macedonia Road, Ardmore, probation violation on possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense
• Steven William Johnson, 34, of 25000 block Mahalo Circle, Madison, bond revoked on previous charges of violation of a domestic violence protection order and third-degree criminal mischief - damage to private property
• Darneshia Estae Clemons, 20, of 700 block Fifth Avenue, Athens, harassing communications - obscene communications
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ELKMONT — 1999 gold Saturn and two checkbooks, total $1,001, stolen during vehicle break-in between Dec. 22, 2019, and Feb. 7, 23000 block Fain Road
• ELKMONT — Two Midland concert tickets valued at $444 stolen between Nov. 1, 2019, and Feb. 8, 21000 block Nelson Road
• ATHENS — Propane tank and Samsung cellphone, total $90, stolen Feb. 8, 14000 block Chris Way
• TANNER — Upright generator and two other generators, four toolboxes, and Speedaire air compressor and two other air compressors, total $1,350, stolen between Feb. 1 and 9, 23000 block Fennell Lane
•ATHENS — 2002 maroon Saturn SL1 valued at $400 stolen between Feb. 7 and 9, 17000 block Zehner Road
• ATHENS — Window blinds and two boxes of laminate flooring, total $840, stolen during burglary Feb. 7, 16000 block Brooks Drive
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:
• Shanna Nicole Rozell, 38, fourth-degree theft of property
• Angela Ruth Norton, 51, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle
• Veronica Lynn Wise, 33, disorderly conduct
• Cicely Kay Tibeau, 37, DUI - alcohol
• Jamey Lee Phillips, 36, third-degree domestic violence - menacing and third-degree domestic violence - assault
• Shimica Ladawn Johnson, 44, of third-degree domestic violence - assault
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Monday:
• $1,000 cash reported stolen Feb. 7, 1700 block Southeast Jefferson Street
• Wallet containing $140 cash, driver's license and Social Security card, total $145, reported stolen Feb. 9, 300 block West Forrest Street
