County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Amanda Michele Brooks, 41, of 25000 block Mooresville Road, Elkmont, public intoxication
• Kehon LaShon Dowling, 25, of 21000 block Easter Ferry Road, Elkmont, bond revocation on previous charge of resisting arrest
• Joey Don Evans, 41, of 9000 block U.S. 72 West, Athens, fourth-degree theft
• Michael Douglas Hacker, 35, of 600 block Fifth Avenue, Athens, probation violation on previous conviction for three counts of distribution of a controlled substance
• Chad Allen Siniard, 41, of 12000 block Ripley Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence - harassment
• Brandon Keith Simmons, 38, of 18000 block Circle Drive, Athens, third-degree domestic violence - harassment
• Paco Aguilar Keyes, 31, of 2000 block Central Parkway, Decatur, public intoxication
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — Massey Ferguson 231 tractor and DR Pro72PF finish mower, total $6,200, stolen Dec. 29 or 30, 16000 block New Cut Road
• ATHENS — Brass knuckles valued at $150 stolen Dec. 28, 27000 block Oak Crest Drive
• ATHENS — Wedding band and Apple air pods, total $325, stolen during vehicle break-in Nov. 26, 25000 block Cobblestone Drive
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrest Tuesday:
• Bradley Neal Moss, 37, of 26000 block Thatch Road, Athens, fourth-degree theft
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following theft Tuesday:
• Nintendo Switch game tablet valued at $300 stolen Dec. 23, 100 block East Sanderfer Road
