County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday:
• Robert Lee Erving III, 20, of 21000 block Easter Ferry Road, Elkmont, bond revoked on previous charge of second-degree assault (assault on police officer) and destruction of public property by a prisoner
• Lori Dennette Stalvey, 56, of 2000 block Baugh Road, Ardmore, Tennessee, public intoxication
• Caroline Ruth Inman, 28, of 100 block W. Ford St., Muscle Shoals, possession of a controlled substance-smuggling heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Kasey Lynn Yarbrough, 31, of 1300 block Hermitage Drive, Florence, possession of drug paraphernalia
• Alexas Breanna Clayton, 22, of 1400 block Florida Avenue, Muscle Shoals, possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and promoting prison contraband-drugs
• James Shawn McCollum, 32, of 4400 block of Elldage Lane, Muscle Shoals possession of drug paraphernalia
• Tevin Jamel Stanley, 28, of 9400 block River Road, Muscle Shoals, possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following theft Wednesday:
• ARDMORE — Medication valued at $1 stolen June 4, 29000 block Lakeview Drive
• ELKMONT — Milwaukee drill and bag valued at $1,000 stolen July 24, 29000 block Upper Elkton Road, Elkmont
• ATHENS — Four Dollar General brand cold and flu medications valued at $9.54 stolen July 21, 20000 block Alabama 127
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests, thefts or incidents Thursday.
