County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Benjamin Ted Moore, 41, of 13000 block Nancy Lou Loop, Athens, first-degree burglary and second-degree aggravated assault - gun
• Cameron James McKee, 43, 20000 block Friendship Way, Athens, public intoxication
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• MADISON — Utility trailer valued at $1,000 stolen between Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, 29000 block Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road
• ATHENS — Alabama driver's license and Social Security card, total $2, stolen Feb. 2, 19000 block Piney Chapel Road
• ATHENS — Fashion nail glitter and Believe makeup brush, total $7.50, stolen Feb. 3, 12000 block U.S. 72
• ATHENS — Everstart battery valued at $50 stolen Feb. 3, 18000 block Bill Black Road
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Tuesday.
